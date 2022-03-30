PSX stays bullish, gains 505 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bullish session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 505 points to settle at 44,438.70. The index stayed in the green zone throughout the day, touching an intraday high of 44,477.04, on the back of positive news regarding the political situation in the country, coupled with the international commodity prices that depicted a significant decline as brent crude was trading at $112.5 per barrel, a market closing note by Aba Ali Habib Securities. Of the 94 traded companies in the KSE100 Index 77 closed up 16 closed down, while 1 remained unchanged. Total volume traded for the index was 105.01 million shares. Sectors propping up the index were Cement with 88 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 70 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 45 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 39 points and Automobile Assembler with 36 points.

The most points added to the index was by HUBC which contributed 52 points followed by PSO with 35 points, LUCK with 34 points, MTL with 30 points and FFC with 24 points. Sector wise, the index was let down by Glass & Ceramics with 1 points. The most points taken off the index was by BAHL which stripped the index of 14 points followed by ABL with 8 points, HBL with 8 points, INDU with 6 points and MUREB with 2 points.

All Share Volume increased by 136.28 Million to 268.91 Million Shares. Market Cap increased by Rs.65.60 Billion. Total companies traded were 363 compared to 328 from the previous session. Of the scrips traded 247 closed up, 87 closed down while 29 remained unchanged. Total trades increased by 40,118 to 111,988.Value Traded increased by 2.34 Billion to Rs.7.15 Billion.