Pakistan has ample stocks of petrol and diesel to meet its need, industry sources disclosed on Tuesday. The reliable sources told that currently, diesel stocks stand at around 560,000 metric tons saying the quantity is sufficient for 26 days, while, petrol stocks stood at around 590,000 metric tons which is plenty for 23 days. Besides, around 5 vessels are at port for berthing, carrying around 180,000 metric tons of petrol.