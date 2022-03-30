Fish and meat valuing $583.067 million exported in 08 months

Over 100,129 metric tons of fish, fish preparation, 50,414 metric tons of meat and meat products exported during first 08 months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2021-22, the exports of fish and fish products grew by 6.48pc, where as the exports of meat and meat preparations went up by 2.76pc respectively, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review about 458,501 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth $362.202mn exported as against the exports of 736,542 metric tons valuing $339.848mn of same period last year, it added. Meanwhile, in last 08 months of current financial year country earned $220.865mn by exporting about 50,414 metric tons of meat and meat products as compared the earning of $214.935mn of same period last year, it added. On month on month basis, the exports of above mentioned commodities also recorded 16.55pc and 10.56pc growth respectively in February, 2022 as against the same month of last year, the data reveled. During the month of February, 2022 about 14,300 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $35.901mn exported as compared the exports of 14,098 metric tons valuing $30.803mn of same month last year, it added.