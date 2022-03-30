Opp to decide who will be next Punjab CM: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership for remaining a part of the ruling coalition and said Chaudhry Pervez Elahi could never become the Punjab chief minister as he lacked the required votes.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Balochistan-based MNA Aslam Bhootani, Zardari said they invited the Q-League to become part of their movement to ‘save Pakistan’ but due to its shortsightedness, the Punjab-based party went to the other side. “Pervaiz Elahi can never become the chief minister of Punjab, as he doesn’t have the required votes,” he said, adding that the change of heart by the Chaudhrys was perplexing.

He said the next chief minister will be from the opposition, as it had the required number, says a news report. In response to a question, Zardari said he relieved that the establishment “was neutral”. Bilawal said it was the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to level false accusations and added the opposition had more than enough numbers to dislodge Imran Khan. He said the PPP wanted to have “long-lasting relations with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)” for the uplift of Karachi.

Aslam Bhootani said he had also joined the opposition alliance for the sake of Zardari. “I am hugely indebted to Zardari and I will go anywhere he will ask me,” he added.

The statement comes in the wake of a deal between the ruling PTI and the Punjab-based party wherein Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give the coveted slot of the Punjab chief minister to Pervaiz Elahi in return for the support on the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition. The deal reportedly prompted a rift in the party with Tariq Bashir Cheema revolting against the decision and announcing to vote against PM Imran. “At 12 in the night, he comes to congratulate me and then later goes elsewhere,” Zardari said after the PML-Q accepted Imran Khan’s offer to nominate Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of the province. Zardari said he had approached Elahi keeping in mind the political situation of the country – and with the same intention, he had asked other lawmakers to support the no-confidence motion against the premier. “Now, we will decide who becomes the next chief minister, as Pervaiz Elahi is too late now,” Zardari said, claiming that the person whom the opposition backs will become the next chief minister of Punjab. On getting MQM-P’s support, Zardari and Bilawal said they were hopeful that the PTI’s ally would not support the government.