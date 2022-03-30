Moonis threw spanner in the works: PML-N

Referring to the PML-Q’s decision to support the embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion, PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said this was the “first such incident in the political career of Chaudhrys that happened due to Moonis Elahi”.

Talking to the media persons in Lahore, Sana said Moonis was part of the last meeting. “We asked Moonis Elahi to let go of demand for the office of chief minister, but he said the PML-Q will remain silent unless it was offered the office”, Sana said. He further said the joint opposition tabled the no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the PML-Q’s request. He said the last two meetings will be important after which the Q-League would vote for the opposition on the no-trust vote against Imran, says a news report.

“PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will call on Pervaiz Elahi today to change his mind,” he added. The PML-Q has 10 votes, while the PML-N has 165 votes, said Sanaullah, adding that Pervaiz Elahi could not be nominated for the post of the CM. He said the PML-N took every step after due consultation. Speaking about politics in Punjab, Sana said the group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen had 10-12 votes. Similarly, a new faction that is unhappy with the resignation of Buzdar has emerged. The PML-N leadership will decide about the future strategy, he added.

Sana said the incumbent government had six days left in power adding that the dissident lawmakers had been unhappy with the PTI for more than two years and the impression that they were bought off was wrong. “Our numbers are complete without the dissenting lawmakers,” he said, adding that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir – who had been in jail for over a year – will also “be allowed to cast vote”. The PML-N leader said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also supported the joint opposition and three lawmakers from PML-Q also stood with the opposition parties. “Probably, we will not even need the dissenting MNAs of the ruling party,” he said, adding that five of the dissenting MNAs were elected independently.