Maryam warns PM against ‘playing with’ national security

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has come down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for claiming that foreign elements were behind opposition’s no-trust motion to topple his government.

“Nawaz Sharif was thrice removed from the post of prime minister but he did not let national security to be harmed. He did not make false accusations against anyone,” she said in a series of tweets on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Her statement comes after Federal Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran is willing to share the letter, which he claimed contained evidence of a “foreign-funded” conspiracy to topple his government, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

“What could be more dangerous and unfortunate for any country that a ‘foolish and ignorant’ person like [PM] Imran makes decision about their future and fate,” Maryam tweeted. “It is impossible to imagine any more dangerous consequences that the country has suffered under your [PM Imran] rule.” She also warned the premier against “disgracing Pakistan” and “playing” with the country’s national security saying “reign in your emotions”.