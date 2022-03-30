Family and party both on the ‘same page’

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain Tuesday categorically said there was no rift in the party after the party decided to support Prime Minister Imran during voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad, Shujaat said his family and party were both on the “same page” and all decisions taken had his “complete backing”. Rejecting rumors of a split in the party, he said, “Those who wanted to gain political mileage by falsely propagating differences would end up disappointed”.

The PML-Q is among major government allies but remained indecisive on whether or not it should support the opposition’s resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, after Pervaiz Elahi made it to the top slot in the province, the party eventually put its weight behind embattled PM Imran Khan. The party has five members in the National Assembly and 10 in the Punjab Assembly. Shujaat told reporters that the rumors doing the rounds countrywide were totally baseless. “I don’t believe in explanation. The number of young MNAs in the current assembly is more compared to the numbers during the previous government’s tenures. Hence, it is wrong to accuse and doubt the youth,” he explained and said the term “use of money” was wrong and shouldn’t be used, as educated people do not like such discussions. He reiterated that it was inappropriate to do propaganda or manipulate facts. “Those who want to gain political advantage by propagating differences will be disappointed,” he asserted. Shujaat further mentioned that he was told that there were differences in his family; however, “there is no truth in this.” “Our family has been in politics for the last 50 years not only in Punjab, but also across Pakistan,” he said, adding that all the decisions were taken with his consultation. According to some news reports, the Chaudhry family held meetings a couple of days back. Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is part of the PML-Q and resigned as federal minister, has stated that he stepped down with the approval of the party president and will not vote in favour of Imran Khan.