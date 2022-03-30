Aleem Khan removes ‘PTI’ from his Twitter handle

After parting ways with the ruling party PTI, dissident MPA Aleem Khan on Tuesday removed the party’s name from his official Twitter handle. With more than one million followers on Twitter, the leader’s blue tick next to his username was removed after he changed his handle, making it a non-verified account. However, Aleem’s Facebook account is still verified. A couple of days after Khan announced to join the Jahangir Tareen faction of the PTI, held a long meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed the latest political situation in the country. Khan met the former prime minister exactly six hours after arriving in London on March 11. Sources privy to the development had confirmed that former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz’s sons Hasan and Hussain were also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours. Sources within the Sharif family and Aleem Khan’s camp had confirmed the news of the meeting. According to the sources, Khan had informed the former prime minister that he was victimised by his own party during the last three years.













