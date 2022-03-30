Six Pak Army troops martyred in Congo helicopter crash

Eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom as a PUMA helicopter crashed in Congo, the ISPR said in a statement.

Pakistan Aviation Unit is deployed in UN Mission Congo on peace keeping duties since 2011. On Tuesday, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained. Pakistani troops who embraced martyrdom are Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices.