Have many secrets but will keep them close to my chest: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday said a person could not be happy even if he or she were made the US president.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Buzdar said he would leave the CM’s office once his resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Buzdar said he had many “dreams and wishes” when he took office but not all of them could be turned into a reality. “If the target is to become the president of the United States, that cannot be achieved. A person cannot be happy even if they are made president of the United States,” said Buzdar. “Not even a single corruption scandal could be made against me when I was in power,” he claimed, says a news report. Talking about his tenure, Buzdar reminded the press that he did not even go on a “single foreign tour” on government expenses during his time in power. Many people had questioned Buzdar’s appointment to the top office when the PTI came to power in 2018.

When asked about how he got hold of the post, Buzdar said once he leaves office, he will share how he got hold of the Punjab’s top political slot.

“I have a lot of secrets buried in my chest and they should remain secret,” said Buzdar. Buzdar added that he had “a lot of stories” and if he wrote a book, it would become the “best seller”.

“I am thinking of writing a book titled ‘journey from Mount Solomon to 7 clubs,” said CM Buzdar.

Talking about his resignation, CM Buzdar said he would leave politics if Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him to do so, adding that he was a “soldier of Imran Khan”. Buzdar also dismissed reports that he was leading a group of PTI lawmakers in Punjab. “The party has nominated Pervaiz Elahi and I will make his win possible,” assured Buzdar. He added that he gave his resignation to the political committee himself. “Some alternative options were discussed but I said the party’s and national interests must be kept in front,” said CM Buzdar. The CM said he would never forget the “love” that members of the assembly gave to him. He added that during his tenure, he took the bureaucracy and members of the assembly in confidence. “A documentary film on the work done during my time will be released soon,” said CM Buzdar.

A day earlier, Buzdar tendered his resignation after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the Punjab Assembly.

According to Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post. PML-Q’s leader Moonis Elahi confirmed that the post had been accepted by Elahi.

“Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi meets Prime Minister Imran Khan. All issues were settled in the meeting. PML-Q expresses confidence in PM and announces support. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tenders his resignation to PM. Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab,” Habib wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly, citing that they had been dissatisfied with his performance. The development had come in the wake of the Opposition’s no-confidence motion and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister.

Recalling the initiatives taken by his government, the chief minister said the provincial government undertook various uplift projects including the construction of 11 new hospitals, 21 universities, four dams, more than 150 colleges, 10 special economic zones, 36 public service centres, renovation of road infrastructure, up-gradation of 27,000 schools, issuance of health cards and commencement of work on various other development projects.