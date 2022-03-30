Kate Middleton looks like a fairytale princess at dinner reception during Caribbean tour

Kate Middleton continues to dazzle in a fashion department while on her Caribbean tour with Prince William in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.On March 25, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a dinner in The Bahamas at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hotel in Nassau. For the royal occasion, Kate, 40, had her very own modern Cinderella moment wearing a light blue satin ballgown by British couture designer Phillipa Lepley.

According to the designer, the “Vienna Crossover Turquoise” gown is crafted from a single piece of heavenly turquoise bias satin. The luxe fabric is all hand draped and moulded over the bodice in a cross-over design, accented with shoulder bow detailing and completed with a full circular skirt.

Kate styled the couture creation with a coordinating satin Hayworth clutch bag by Lulu Guinness and silver embellished heels by Gianvito Rossi. The mother-of-four also added nearly $17,000 worth of mother of pearl jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels, including a necklace and drop earrings from the French luxury brand’s Magic Alhambra collection.

William for his part looked dapper in a sharp blue velvet blazer and bow tie. Just two days earlier, the couple attended another formal dinner in Jamaica, where Kate’s fashion choice also caused a major buzz. Her emerald green off-the shoulder tulle gown by Jenny Packham drew comparisons to the frock that William’s late mother Princess Diana wore in her 1981 engagement photos to now-ex Prince Charles.