Saba Pataudi shares an adorable pic of Jehangir Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album every now and then. She often shares pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Just a few hours back, Saba shared an adorable photo of Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jeh. For those unaware, Kareena Kapoor had tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the couple has two kids together – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the photo, little Jeh can be seen wearing sunglasses as he adorably looked into the camera. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “MY Little Soldier.. #Jehjaan.” As soon as she posted the photo, fans showered sweet comments in the comment section. Some fans also wrote, “Mashallah.” A fan commented, “Oh my Godddd the Cutest picture. This pic made my day.” Another user wrote, “Oh my heart.” They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, Saba had shared an unseen photo of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the photo, Saba and Kareena can be seen posing for an adorable photo. Kareena looked cute as she was seen wearing no makeup. On the other hand, Saba also looked beautiful in her classic no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor’s professional career, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.