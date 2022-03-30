Megan Thee Stallion wore a Gaurav Gupta gown to the Oscars

Designer Gaurav Gupta took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and posts on how he dressed Megan Thee Stallion for her Oscars 2022 debut. The rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was seen gracing the event in a metallic mermaid blue gown by the ace designer. Gupta shared details of the dress, writing that the “Fantasy Biomorphic Gown” was “inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm”. The designer also wrote that the strapless gown was “encrusted with crystals”, featuring a “side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flows out in larger than life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting”. Interestingly, the “sculpture took over 1500 man hours to make”. The rapper also shared pictures of her look, in which she wore her hair in a bun, along with makeup that defined her eyes. “Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars,” she captioned the post, which had fans and followers praising her look.













