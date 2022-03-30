Voting on no-trsut motion on April 3

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said an international conspiracy and investment was made to topple the government of Imran Khan adding that the conspirators would fail in their designs.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said foreign funding was being made for no confidence motion against the Prime Minister. Imran Khan would fight till last ball and negotiation was underway with allies, he added.

He said debate on no-confidence motion would start from March 31 and voting would be held on April 3. However, he said that the opposition could not bring 172 members required for success of the no confidence motion.

He reiterated that he stood firmly with Imran Khan whether he (PM) remained in power or not. Lauding the decision of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) to support PM Imran Khan, he expressed the hope that MQM would also follow the PML-Q. The entire nation stood by the PM and the mammoth PTI public gathering on March 27 was its manifestation, he added. He said the governor Punjab would issue notification of Punjab Chief Minister’s resignation. He said containers have been removed and now all roads were clear in the federal capital.