Free medical camps in Tirah for returning families held

District administration and Frontier Corps North officials are welcoming families returning to the area after a long absence of 12 years in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District. A free medical camp is also established by the security forces for the people.

The returning families are being provided with instant food as well as dry ration, warm clothes, bedding, tents and other daily necessities. While every family is also being registered under the Ehsas program.

The return of the various tribes who migrated from Valley Tirah is continued.

And by September 2022, repatriation arrangements for more than 15,000 families have been completed. So far, more than five thousand three hundred families have returned to their areas.

Residents of the area also appreciate the efforts of the district administration and Frontier Corps North for their resettlement. During second week of March 2022, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Adil Yameen also met the returning persons and area elders at the jirga that was held in Tirah Valley.

Corps Commander assured them of the solution of their problems as well as the steps to be taken for the future of the area. At the same time, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sania Nishtar also welcomed the returning families in Tirah Valley and issued orders to ensure registration of these families under the Ehsas program.

So far all the families returning to the area have been registered under the Ehsas program.

Tirah Valley is famous for its beauty and geographical importance. The families, who left the area are now returning. A new era of development has started in the Tirah Valley which will benefit the people who will play their role for development of the country.