MUET organizes seminar on drug abuse prevention

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Tuesday organized a seminar on drug abuse prevention with participation of students of different universities.

According to university spokesman, the seminar was addressed by the Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo,Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and was attended by students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Sindh and Government College University Hyderabad.

Addressing the participants, DG Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said that unearthing the use and trafficking of drugs could only be possible through the cooperation of people.

He called upon the youth to make their future bright by distancing themselves from this menace and added that all-out efforts were being made to make the society drug-free by taking strict action against the drug peddlers.

The youth are the future of the country and they should work hard with concentration on their studies to make the country more prosper and developed, he added.

The Director General Anti-Narcotic Force Major General

Ghulam Shabbir Narejo said enemies of the country were trying to promote drug abuse among youth to destroy their future. It is our responsibility to save our generation from drug abuse in order to build a progressive, prosperous and drug free Pakistan, he added.