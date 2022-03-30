Closing session of Pakistan Navy Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held

The closing session of Pakistan Navy’s Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022 held here. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the session as chief guest, said a news release on Tuesday. The exercise was conducted in North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans designed under realities of ever-evolving geo-strategic environment. During the session, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercise. Subsequently, conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons. Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies. Chief of the Naval Staff in his concluding remarks highlighted the regional environment that continues to be infested with massive competition of interest, political instabilities and simmering conflict.













