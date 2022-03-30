IHC seeks comments in case against appointment of member HEC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the respondents to submit their comments in case against the appointment of member Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Atta ur Rehman. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed through the lawyer Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani. Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banori also appeared in person before the court. The petitioner’s lawyer said that the post of chairman HEC had been made non-functional through a notification dated February 8, issued by executive director HEC. He prayed the court to turn down the said notification. Chairman HEC said that he had been stopped from working through the above mentioned notification. The federation requested the court to grant more time for submission of its comments in the case. At this, hearing of the case was adjourned till April 4.













