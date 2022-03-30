Punjab Police follows zero tolerance policy for abuse against women and children

Additional IG Establishment Punjab Ali Amir Malik has said that timely measures are being taken under Smart and Community Policing for protection of life and property of the people and eradication of crime. Special attention is being paid to investigation alongwith operations for improving output of police stations. He said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab, IT based policing is being promoted. Similarly, concrete steps are being taken to eradicate organized crime and zero tolerance policy is strictly followed in cases of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children. Additional IG Establishment said that special attention is being paid to training and refresher courses for enhancing capacity building of police officers and personnel so that they could better cope with the challenges of policing.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers of Pakistan Administrative Services who were on a study visit to the Central Police Office here today.