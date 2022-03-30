Ombudsman to take disciplinary actionagainst FECHS management

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday directed to take disciplinary action against the management of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) as a person, Iftikhar Ahmed filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from the society.

Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Wah Cantt filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from FECHS in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme on the grounds that the plot was marked as pledged.

He stated that he purchased a plot of 30×60 in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme through FECHS but later on it transpired that the FECHS had mortgaged his plot with the CDA, therefore, he could not construct his house. He requested to get his plot released from CDA but in vain.

The CDA informed that the said plot was mortgaged along with other land by FECHS as guarantee of development but due to violation of contract by the FECHS the CDA had not released the land to the society.