UMT student Ayesha wins National Final of GSEA Pakistan

University of Management and Technology (UMT) has shared its incubated startup’s glorious success in the National Final of GSEA Pakistan 2021-2022. Ayesha Rafiq, the founder of startup, “Institute of Online Learning and Earning” and current student of BS-Accounting and Finance, pitched her business idea under the umbrella of CENTIN/Futurizm (Business Incubation Center of UMT). She successfully gained the title of “National Winner” in the National Final of GSEA Pakistan 2021-2022 by winning the prize amount of PKR 500,000.

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) is the premier global competition for students who own and operate a business while attending a college or university. Nominees compete against their peers from around the world in a series of local or national competitions in anticipation to qualify for the GSEA Finals.

UMT President, Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated the whole team of CENTIN/Futurizm and Ayesha Rafiq on this marvelous achievement.

Murad expressed that it had always been a priority of UMT to promote entrepreneurial culture. President UMT also wished Ayesha Rafiq’s success for her participation in the upcoming global challenge of the same series where she will essentially compete with the best student-entrepreneurial talent from different countries.

The winner of the GSEA global finals will get a cash prize of $25,000 and a chance to share its business idea in front of the renowned experts for quality mentorship.