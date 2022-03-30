The PML-Q surprise

PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s tilt towards PTI, in return for the coveted CM slot of course, only turns the rumour mill in a completely new direction because, at the end of the day, it raises more questions than it answers. One, has it come too late in the day? Just a few days ago the prime minister implied that Usman Buzdar was going nowhere and both the PM and the Punjab CM (of the time) would end their innings together in this electoral cycle. He also said that he’d never cede to politics of blackmail, never bend down, etc, and then did precisely all that and more clearly because of his desperation to save the premiership.

But now Elahi would have to move to man pieces on the board in too little time; so surely the same decision on the part of the PM would have made a lot more sense if it had been taken earlier. Two, is hopping over to PTI’s side, as far as the no-confidence motion is concerned, the complete deal or is there more? There’s plenty of speculation already that Imran Khan swallowed this very bitter pill only in return for ironclad assurances of PML-Q bringing along all other allies as well. But BAP has already cast its lot with the opposition, which leaves only MQM-P. It’s true that the two main allies decided to adopt a joint strategy this time. Yet since it was PML-Q that broke that deal, it’s not immediately clear if MQM-P would still want to play along. Of course, all this is only relevant if bringing others along was also part of the deal. And three, PTI, especially in Punjab, is the textbook example of a house divided.

So what exactly makes Elahi so sure he’ll be able to get the job done – for himself as well as his prime minister?Since nobody’s big on information right now, it’s only natural for speculation to run rampant in a situation like this. And one of the many, many conspiracy theories doing the rounds is that there’s still room for a U-turn on the part of Elahi. And such confusion will only grow till the day of the vote in parliament.

Till then, every party will do whatever it has to, and stoop as low as needed, to come out on top. That’s why it would have been better to head for the vote as soon as possible once the no-confidence motion was submitted to the national assembly secretariat. PTI’s used this time to go back on almost all of its core promises and beliefs to keep its ship afloat. It would find itself in very rough waters indeed if it turns out that all that bending and pleading was still not enough. *