Terror in Balochistan, again

Call it a tweaking by the foreign hands, tightening of the screws by the liberation armies or sheer bad luck, the return of terrorism to Balochistan cannot be denied any longer. The issue is already making rounds in powerful corridors because as many as seven major attacks have been carried out since the beginning of the year, That security personnel are overwhelmingly targeted by those who take pleasure in playing with our blood speaks volumes about their disillusionment with anything that resonates even remotely with Pakistan.

After a brief spell of normalcy, Balochistan–a province that has endured far more than its fair share of unrest and violence–is treading a security tightrope once again. Back into the frying pan, indeed.

Those steering the wheel become satisfied by pinning the tail on the Taliban takeover of Kabul. But even if their fears hold true, the onus primarily lies on the state to bolt its front door, maintain the fences on its boundary walls and stand guard. Simply waving the red flag and waiting for an armoured saviour to enter the scene on a shining horse won’t do.

Balochistan is bleeding and won’t stop until Islamabad unleashes the newly minted National Security Policy and tends to its wounds. Slapping on a bandaid in the name of public harassment is no worthwhile solution. If history has taught us anything, it is always the people-to-people linkages that matter in such fights.

Building a rapport with civilians and working hand-in-glove with local administration can work wonders in pinpointing hotspots and reporting on terrorist havens. Let’s take the matter into our hands before another group of Hazaras lay bare the reality of our highly-trumpeted morals and come into the open with cold coffins of their loved ones. *