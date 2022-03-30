Political Upheavals in Pakistani Politics

The intense political upheavals have been observed in 2022, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the governing political party faces a no-confidence vote submitted by around 142 lawmakers. The reason lies behind of no-confidence of lawmakers by making responsible Prime Minister Imran Khan for the economic crunch and rising inflation. They believed that these are the main reasons that have suffocated the common citizen of Pakistan.

In this current scenario, PTI is struggling to maintain its little majority, where opposition is seen making their efforts more aggressive. National Assembly has 342 members, whereas PTI has currently 155 members’ support including 6 from other parties. There is a need to reach at least the figure of 172 to get the majority vote for being in power. Currently, in the Lower House, the ruling alliance has the following numbers i.e. PTI 155, Pakistan Muslim League-(Q) with 5, Muttahida Quami Movement 7, Grand Democratic Alliance 3, Balochistan Awami Party 4, Jamhoori Watan Party 1, and Awami Muslim League with 1. The number of opposition alliances is; Pakistan Muslim League-(N) 84, Pakistan People’s Party 56, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal 15, Grand Democratic Alliance 3, Balochistan National Party 4, Awami National Party 1, Jamhoori Watan Party 1, Awami Muslim League 1, Awami National Party 1, and Independent 4.

For this, National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser had summoned a session of the Lower House at the parliament on 25th March initially. Till submitting the article, there were no developments regarding no-confidence as the speaker adjourned the assembly’s session till the 28th. All eyes are on the session. Side by side, it is seen that National Assembly few members have left PTI by joining other parties. The voice of horse-trading is heard in the political atmosphere, where the loyalties have been booked. PTI is facing a critical phase of its political tenure, where it is having the last 5th year of government in power.

A leader deserves to be respected where he has been elected by the democratic procedure.

In this regard, on 27th February, Pakistan People’s Party held a long March from Karachi to Islamabad to oust the PTI’s government. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), other parties include Pakistan Muslim League (N), Awami National Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, National Workers Party, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party has made one agenda under one umbrella to raise the voice against PTI. In this regard, PPP has been seen to be standing with them but with a different conventional opposition party’s approach. As they resigned from PDM after receiving a show-cause notice on refusing the idea of massive resignation from provincial and federal seats against PTI. They are not of the view of locking down or anti-system approach but holding nationwide large gatherings/ jalsas for conveying their narratives while criticizing the PTI’s government on the economic crunch and inflation. PPP is seen raising its party’s slogan of ‘roti, kapra, and makaan’, which are unapproachable with this raised inflation. PPP can be seen along with other opposition on the same agenda, but from time to time shows its presence independently.

Since 2013, PPP was not in power at the federal level, but they can be seen sharing political power in Sindh as being their main hub, where they have old roots being a Sindhi since Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s time. No doubt to say, PPP has a stronghold on gathering Sindhi people’s sympathies as their leaders have earned the title of shaheeds on political grounds. They are retaining a critical position in Pakistani politics by looking at the history, where Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ran a movement of five months against Gen Ayub Khan in 1969. He retained the post of premiership from 1973-to 1977 and after him, his daughter Benazir Bhutto (1988-1990, 1993-1996) was able to earn the title of first female Muslim Prime Minister of an Islamic state. Then, the government of PPP in 2008-2013 under the Presidentship of Asif Ali Zardari, was considered the first political party in Pakistan which was able to complete its first full five-year tenure. In the 2008-2013 tenure, PPP passed the 18th amendment 2010, which provides an unprecedented expansion in the administrative and fiscal powers of provinces in Pakistan. PPP remains the oppositional force and can be seen consulted from time to time by opposition on different platforms.

Other than PPP, the Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are having five, seven, and four seats in National Assembly. So far, MQM and PML-Q have expressed their inclination on facts as the final version is still to be seen. By looking at the political upheavals, the opposition, as well as PTI, decided to meet PML-Q leaders in Punjab, which is being considered the main and largest hub of Pakistani politics. If a no-confidence resolution passes, the prime minister has to step down per Constitution of Pakistan. At this moment, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was being held in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022, and the opposition was seen still holding press conferences against the government. Along with that, aggressive and indecent voices can also be heard on the political ground about each other. Before the 2023 general elections, political parties are seen moving aggressively for creating smooth ground to win before time. The Long-March from PML-N has been postponed for two days and decided to reach Islamabad on 27th March 2022.

In a suggestion, the leader deserves to be respected where he has been elected by the democratic procedure. There is lacking acceptance and an urge for power can be seen instead of a helping hand for one’s country. No doubt, criticism helps in development and improvement, but unhealthy criticism leads to giving dents to the reputation of a country on International grounds. All prayers for the healthy competition that leads to a better Pakistan.

The delays in voting in assembly leads to create suspiciousness and now the voting dragged to 28th March at the time of submitting the article. Regarding the no-confidence voting, Article 63A of the Pakistan Constitution deals specifically with the disqualification of the members of the National Assembly on the defection ground of their political parties. According to Article 63A, if any member doesn’t vote then the party head can declare him defected from the party by issuing him a show-cause notice. Furthermore, the Head of the party will send that declaration to the Speaker, then within 2 days, it will be sent to Election Commissioner according to Article 63A. Within 30 days, Election Commissioner confirms the declaration. In the end, Supreme Court within 90 days shall render its decision. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed believed that the upheavals in Pakistani politics led to early elections as an immediate solution. At a moment, it is early to say about PTI’s standing. A tug of war between PTI and opposition parties has a war of achieving power politics, if any changes occur, if desired by the masses, is only of the deteriorating living standards due to inflation. Both sides are going to advance their interests in the present scenario. The last year of government should be completed, where it has spent 4 years successfully. The opposition requiring to think from the democratic point of view which is better for the country’s repute by avoiding and damaging the country. The no-confidence might provide temporary relief but the crisis among political parties would deepen to the country’s detriment.

The writer is a columnist, researcher, and Adjunct Asst. Prof (Riphah International University, Islamabad). She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com