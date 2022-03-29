‘Pathaan’s Spain shoot with Shahrukh Khan and Deepika turned out beyond than imagined’

Ever since the film Pathaan is announced fans have not been able to keep their calm. Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to see their superstar on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost three or more years.

Although the film’s shooting schedule got delayed to a number of reasons but the good news is that the team has successfully completed their Spain schedule and director Siddharth Anand feels that to finally pull off such a schedule without any hassle is a huge feat for the production.

Reportedly the Spain schedule has been getting pushed since October last year. Talking about it further director Siddharth Anand revealed that this schedule has turned out beyond what they had envisaged and this makes the entire team happy and thrilled. The director promises that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is going to be a visual treat for all the fans. Siddharth further quipped that they intend to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India.

He said, “We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world.”

Meanwhile, SRK and Deepika, one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, have been sizzling in Spain as leaked photos from the sets took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th. Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!