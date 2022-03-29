Hamza Ali Abbasi gets flak after Naimal breaks the dance floor

The lovely duo of Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi has a knack to stay in news highlights even though we don’t see them on our television screens.

The former actors are once again in the limelight but this time perhaps because of a recent viral dance video.

Naimal Khawar has been the talk of the town since her marriage with charming star Hamza Ali Abbasi. The couple soon after their marriage bid farewell to the showbiz industry.

Naimal Khawar is a former Pakistani actress, visual artist, painter, and social activist.

She came into the spotlight with her role in the film Verna as Mahgul. She made a debut in the television industry with her drama Anaa and gained all the praise from her fans. The fashionista said goodbye to the showbiz industry after her marriage to pursue her career as a professional painter.

On the other hand, Hamza Ali Abbasi was last seen in the 2019 drama serial Alif. Initially, when he quit the biz, the actor said that he would be creating his own content. However, later he stated that he’s open to acting in drama serials with a spiritual and religious storyline.

The Pyaray Afzal star always seems to be against showing vulgarity or item songs on Pakistani platforms. He has time and again opposed the dances on different platforms. Because of this stance, the star is targeted by moral police on the viral video of his wife Naimal Khawar and his sister-in-law Fiza Khawar dancing at their friend’s wedding. As soon as the video went viral netizens start flaking him for his double standards and hypocrisy.