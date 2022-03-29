Zara Noor shoots down unwanted critics with sizzling picture

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress, Zara Noor Abbas, wrote a lengthy note on how to tackle the fear in life and did not bother to drop a bold picture.

For that she faced the unwanted criticism in comments through people who tell Zara what to wear and what not to.

“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain, “captioned Zara with the picture in which her face beaming with the light.

Zara is best known for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi and has also acted in serials Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab and Ehd-e-Wafa. Zara made her film debut with Wajahat Rauf’s Chhalawa and later appeared in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Luv in the same year.