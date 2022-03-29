Meesha Shafi’s plea for cross-examination via video link dismissed

A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by singer Meesha Shafi seeking her cross-examination through a video link in a defamation suit filed by actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar against her.

The court dismissed the application after lawyers representing both parties concluded their arguments.

Meesha’s lawyer stated that the signer lives in Canada, due to which she couldn’t appear before the court, requesting the judge to allow her cross-examination through a video link.

The counsel for Ali Zafar asked if Ms Shafi could travel to Dubai for a concert why cannot she appear in court in pursuance of its directives.

Dismissing the application, the court directed the signer to appear before it in personal capacity and adjourned the hearing until April 7.

An FIR was registered against Meesha Shafi and other accused by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the court’s order under section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

The FIA has already submitted the case challan in the court. The chargesheet said Shafi levelled defamatory and false accusations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar on April 19, 2018 but failed to produce any witness before the FIA to substantiate her allegations.