Chat of Samra reacting to Ahad’s divorce surfaces online

Following the heart-breaking news of divorce of celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, now a screenshot of the chat of Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir has been leaked online.

Reports of the couple’s divorce have been circulating on the social media for the past several days and a number of actors have also expressed good wishes to both of them but there has been no reaction from their families including Sajal Aly and Ahad.

The other day, a post was shared by Ahad Raza Mir’s fan page on Instagram which contained a screenshot of the chart of the actor’s mother Samra Raza Mir.

In the chat, she wrote about the news of divorce, “You pray for both of them, thank you for your love.” The fans still hope that the differences between the two will end soon.

Earlier there were speculations that Sajal was allowed only to do TV dramas after her marriage to Ahad, but she wanted to do movies as well and this resulted in the divorce between the two celebrities.

Sajal is currently working on a movie coproduced by British producer Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The couple got married in UAE in an intimate wedding ceremony. However, after marriage, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir never posted a lot of pictures together.