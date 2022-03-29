Indian content creator recreates ‘Suno Chanda’ scene

Suno Chanda is one of the most successful Ramazan serials in Pakistan but it looks like its popularity has crossed borders too. Suno Chanda aired in 2018 and starred Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz in the lead. Among other characters that were instant favourites with audiences was Shahana aka Shanno, played by Nadia Afgan. One of Shanno’s scenes has been recreated by Indian content creator by the name of Silky on Instagram and she’s done quite a commendable job at it. Due to Suno Chanda’s immense popularity, a sequel was aired in 2019 with the same lead. Iqra Aziz bagged two trophies for her performance in the serial at the 2019 Lux Style Awards.













