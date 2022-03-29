Throwback video of Saif Ali Khan playing football confuses fans

Nowadays, we often spot Bollywood actors coming together for the All-Stars club and playing football.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan and star kids like Ibrahim Ali Khan, the celebrities turn up at the field regularly. While celebs playing football is a general thing these days, it was a rare thing two decades ago. So, in 1990, when stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Mithun Chakraborty had turned up for a charity football match, it was a sight to behold. Now, a video from the same is doing rounds on the Internet.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan had tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991. After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita had parted ways and had moved on in their respective lives. However, the two did not let their separation hamper their kids’ lives. Amrita Singh has single-handedly raised her children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. And, time and again, we get to witness the uncanny resemblance between Saif and his son, Ibrahim.

A few moments back, we got hold of an old video of Saif Ali Khan, playing football in his young days. Reportedly, the match was played between Bollywood actors’ XI and Indian cricketers’ XI in 1999 as part of the Kargil War relief efforts. The video, which was a recording from the Doordarshan’s live telecast of the 1999 match, was shared on Instagram by an account by the name, notwhyral. The clip showed the highlights from the game and gave a glimpse of Bollywood stars, Mithun Chakraborty, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna on the field.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in split seconds. However, netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between young Saif and his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They took to the post’s comment section and remarked how similar Saif had looked to Ibrahim back then. While one user wrote, “My brain the first 3 seconds – Ibrahim Khan,” another commented, “Saif looks just like Ibrahim. Can’t believe.” Another comment can be read as “Ohh my god I can’t believe its Saif he looks exactly the same as Ibrahim Khan”.

This is not the first time that we have seen an uncanny resemblance between Saif and his son, Ibrahim. On March 8, 2020, Ibrahim had shared a picture with his father, Saif on his IG handle, where it had looked like Saif’s past and present are standing together. Ibrahim had rocked a navy-blue coat paired with black trousers, while his abba had complemented him perfectly in a black coat and a white shirt, paired with denim.

In a conversation with News18, Ibrahim was asked how he feels when his appearance is constantly compared to his father, Saif Ali Khan. He had said that his relatives often tell him that he looks like his abba and had added that Saif is very special to him. In his words:

“There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that… But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.” Saif Ali Khan wants his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his big debut in Bollywood soon!