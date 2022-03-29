Australia draw first blood as Pakistan go down by 88 runs

LAHORE: Travis Head hammered a scintillating century as Australia thrashed Pakistan by 88 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 314, except Imamul Haq and Babar Azam, the Pakistan batsmen could not withstand the Aussie bowling attack and were bundled out for 225 in 45.2 overs. The next two ODIs will be on Thursday (tomorrow) and Saturday, also at GSL. Pakistan were without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hurt his knee while batting during a training session on Monday. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood made their ODI debuts for Pakistan. After making century, Travis also claimed two wickets to anchor Australia’s thumping victory. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs. Australia, already missing key players such as Davis Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for multiple reasons, were further depleted after spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was also missing, having injured his hip.

Opener Imam hit a fighting 96-ball 103 while skipper Babar Azam made a 72-ball 57 but with the asking rate hovering around 9.5 Australia were never in doubt of victory. Imam hit six boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day international century but was bowled by paceman Nathan Ellis in the 39th over with 110 needed off 66 balls. Imam added 96 with Azam for the second wicket after opener Fakhar Zaman fell for 18 and another 38 with Khushdil Shah (19) for the sixth wicket. Azam, who hit six boundaries in his knock, became the second fastest batter to complete 4,000 ODI runs in 82 innings, one more than South African Hashim Amla’s record. Azam was trapped leg-before wicket by Mitchell Swepson in the 25th over before Head dismissed Saud Shakil (three) and Iftikhar Ahmed (three) to further jolt Pakistan. Zampa finished with the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (10), Hasan Ali (02), Mohammad Wasim (zero) and Khushdil Shah.

Middle order batsmen help Australia cross 300 mark: Earlier, opener Travis hit a brilliant century to stage a remarkable return to limited overs cricket to steer Australia to 313-7. Head scored a 72-ball 101, his second ODI ton, while Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were put to bat by skipper Babar. Travis playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23. Travis took a single off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to reach three figures off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan. He beat Warner’s record of 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017. With the score at 209-2 in the 33rd over, Pakistan pulled back with three wickets for just 21 runs in the space of 39 balls, dismissing McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (four). Cameron Green (40 not out), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Sean Abbott (14) helped Australia score 50 in the last five overs and get past 300-mark. Green hit three boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf took 2-44 and debutant leg-spinner Zahid finished with 2-59.