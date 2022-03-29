Likee and One Two Records come together to promote songs from ‘Dum Mastam’

Likee, one of Pakistan’s popular trendsetters in the social media landscape has partnered with One Two Records, one of the largest music labels in Pakistan, in the first cross-promotional collaboration for the country. The two leading brands have come together to promote songs from the upcoming movie ‘Dum Mastam’. The first track being released under the partnership is sung by Bilal Saeed, one of the most renowned names in Pakistan’s music industry for his iconic song ‘Baari’. Social media has been revolutionizing various aspects of traditional activities. Marketing and advertising are no exception. Likee, as the official content partner for Dum Mastam movie, has initiated one of the biggest collaborations in the Pakistani entertainment sphere. As a platform hosting a vibrant community of creators promoting a diverse array of content, Likee has become the hub for music and talented individuals to showcase their skills in this field. In line with its objectives to resonate better with local audiences, the short video sharing platform has launched the in-app hashtag challenge #BeqararDil and promoted the song on its social media accounts, which gained millions of views among people around the country.













