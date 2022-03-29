Bayern Munich women hit by seven Covid cases before PSG clash

BERLIN: Bayern Munich women’s team have been hit by seven Covid cases in their squad ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Paris Saint-Germain. The Germans lost the first leg 2-1 at the Allianz Arena last Tuesday when PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice. “It’s a catastrophe that the virus is hitting us like this, especially in the decisive weeks,” said Bayern head coach Jens Scheuer. Germany defender Maximiliane Rall was confirmed Tuesday as the seventh member of Bayern’s squad to test positive. Linda Dallmann, Jovana Damnjanovic, Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir, Carina Wenninger, Sarah Zadrazil and Franziska Kett were all confirmed as positive cases on Sunday before a 4-0 league win against Essen.

Attacking midfielder Viviane Asseyi is suspended, meaning Bayern could have just two outfield players on the bench at the Parc des Princes. Scheuer says rescheduling the match is not an option as “UEFA says we have to play”. According to the regulations, 13 players including at least one goalkeeper must be available. Bayern midfielder Giulia Gwinn says the dire situation could gel the team. “Something like this can release new energy,” she said. “We definitely want to make it to the semi-finals. We will try to give it out all — even for those sitting at home.” Bayern are away again on Sunday at women’s Bundesliga leaders VfL Wolfsburg, who host Arsenal Thursday in their Champions League quarter-final after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.