Tickner, Young star as New Zealand down Netherlands in first ODI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand hadn’t played an ODI for over a year, had as many as 12 first-choice players plying their trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and were playing Netherlands in the format after 26 years. Still, debutant quick Blair Tickner, and top-order batters Will Young and Henry Nicholls combined to ensure the hosts comfortably took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Tuesday. Even without many first-choice players, hosts New Zealand made short work of the Netherlands challenge in the first ODI in Mount Maunganui, winning by 7 wickets with 11.3 overs to spare. Young and Tickner were at the center of New Zealand’s dominating performance in the first ODI. Young, playing only his third ODI, scored his maiden ton in the format and remained not out on 103 off 114 balls to take his side over the line. Tickner impressed with his speed on debut and picked 4 for 50.

Chasing a modest target of 203, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill in the third over but Young and Henry Nicholls (57 off 79) combined to add 162 runs for the second wicket. Ross Taylor, who’s playing his last international series, could only manage 11 off 17 before he was bowled by Michael Rippon. Captain Tom Latham then joined Young at the crease and the duo did the job for the hosts.

Earlier, the Netherlands found themselves at trouble against the pace and bounce extracted by Tickner and Kyle Jamieson, and were reduced to 45 for 5 in the 13th over. Tickner picked two of those wickets and added a further two towards the back end of the innings. The only partnership of note in the Dutch innings was worth 80 for the sixth wicket between Pieter Seelaar and Rippon. Rippon, who’s already applied for a permanent residency in New Zealand and could soon represent them, scored 67 off 97 balls, hitting four fours and a six. He also picked a couple of wickets but his efforts lacked support from others as the Netherlands went on to be bowled out for 202 in the final over of the innings, with Jamieson picking the final wicket.

Brief scores: Netherlands 202 in 49.4 overs (Michael Rippon 67; Blair Tickner 4-50, Kyle Jamieson 3-45) lost to New Zealand 204-3 in 38.3 overs (Will Young 103 not out; Michael Rippon 2-32) by 7 wickets