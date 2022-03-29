PM to launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the E-Passport facility on Wednesday.

An electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport. He said 29 latest new security features have been added to the E-passport.

It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel documents since 2004, he added.

The minister said the E-Passport holder would take benefit of the E-gate facility at all airports around the world. Initially, an E-passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.