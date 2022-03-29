Tarin assures KP Finance Minister of full support

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, and assured him of full support and cooperation of the federal government.

He made the assurance during a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Finance Division, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry. Jhagra briefed the meeting about the financial performance of his government and highlighted the ongoing projects in the province. It was also shared that inflationary pressure especially on basic food items was properly tackled through Sasta Bazaars. Few challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government were also shared by the KP finance Minister.