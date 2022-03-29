LAHORE: PTI’s alienated leader, Jahangir Tareen, and the group have called for a consultative session on Tuesday to discuss the political situation after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

A move was made in the light of yesterday’s political developments, where PTI decided to name Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q as its candidate for the office of Punjab chief minister yesterday.

The 6 individuals in total, who had prior guaranteed help to outgoing CM Usman Buzdar, are presently expected to rejoin the Tareen group. Consequently, the strength of the group will reach up to 20 individuals once more. Apart from these 6 members, 20 members of the Punjab Assembly also attended the consultative meeting of the group while the absent leaders were consulted on the telephone.

According to certain sources, it is said that the Tareen group could uphold the candidature of the PML-Q top pioneer, nonetheless, an official conclusion will be taken by Jahangir Tareen.

In addition, (PML-N) MNA, Javed Latif yesterday revealed that his political group could name PTI nonconformist Aleem Khan as chief minister of Punjab.