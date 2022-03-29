8.28 billion rupees subsidized items to be provided on USC from 1st April: Abdul Qadeer

ABBOTTABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Pakistan Abbottabad Zone announced Tuesday that it was all set for the provision of 19 subsidized items at 405 outlets and 55 franchises from 1st April 2002 during the holy month of Ramadan. This was disclosed by the USC Zonal Manager Abdul Qadeer Khan while talking to APP.

He further said that the federal government has provided 8.28 billion rupees subsidy on 19 food items where only 4.5 billion rupees have been allocated for Ghee, now the price difference between USC Ghee and the market is 160 rupees per kilogram.

While talking about the USC Abbottabad zone Abdul Qadeer Khan said that from Swabi to Hazara division, AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan we are providing quality and subsidized food and household items to the masses.

USC is providing unprecedented relief on Ghee and Wheat flour while other subsidized food items include sugar, pulses, dates and spices which would be available at all USC stores all across Pakistan during the month of Ramadan, the Zonal Manager said.

He said that the provision of quality food items and best services to the customers is our top priority. The Zonal Manager maintained that the Ramazan Subsidy will be given on 19 items of food and beverage including sugar, pulses, oil and ghee, beverages and spicy items of different companies in the holy month of Ramadan to give relief to the common man those are available in different stores across the country where the government has approved 5% to 10% discount on most of the product.

Abdul Qadeer Khan disclosed that USC officials are frequently visiting sales points to monitor the flow of food items and availability, they are also monitoring the performance of the USC employees.