Baloch Gold medalist dedicates her prize to Gwadar girls

GWADAR: The 19th International Soil Congress of Science organized by the Soil Health and Sustainable Development have awarded seven gold medals to Pakistani young scholars from various universities in the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for their outstanding work in the field of soil sciences.

Sabrin, a young girl from Pasni, a student of the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Uthal dedicated her gold medal to all the girls of District Gwadar and celebrates her victory in solidarity with the females of her community as well as those from other strata of the society.

She was awarded a gold medal in the 19th International Soil Congress of Science for her meritorious work on soil sciences.

Seven students including Sabrin were nominated from across Pakistan for the award and were conferred gold medals.

However, Sabrin who came from Pasni – a town located in District Gwadar of Balochistan – stands out as a symbol of hope and struggle among the marginalized factions of the society.

Her heart was filled with joy as her name was called and she went to the stage to receive the medal, the result of her consistent hard work. She was at a loss of words when she expressed her views to APP as tears of joy, and her emotions kept coming in the way. A sense of satisfaction and achievement could be seen in her eyes.

She had certainly become a role model for other girls in her community and has made her family proud. Her family said that Sabrin had always been a brilliant student as was evident from her entire academic record.

Sabrin is keen to continue her education and hopes to serve her community and Pakistan at the highest forums in the future.

The other soil sciences graduates who bagged gold medals are Misbah Abbas, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Muhammad Shah Meer, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Umme-Habiba, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Tariq Hussain, Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, Mushahid Hussain Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and the Sania Latif University of Poonch Rawalakot.

The country has an agrarian economy and topography that feeds over 200 million people of the region with a variety of crops that need advanced and informed research solutions to cope with new diseases and challenges due to environmental degradation.

The soil scientists’ role is imperative to ascertain the level of soil and its quality after repeated practices of sowing similar and variable species of crops, therefore, the initiative of the Soil Congress for Science will help the country produce a trained and well qualified human resource to develop climate-smart and resilient agriculture.