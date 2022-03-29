Sajal’s former mother-in-law reacts to divorce of Ahad, chat surfaces

After the shocking news of the divorce of celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, now a screenshot of the chat of Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir has been leaked online.

A post was shared by Ahad Raza Mir’s fan page on Instagram which contained a screenshot of the chart of the actor’s mother Samra Raza Mir.

In the chat, she wrote about the news of divorce, “You pray for both of them, thank you for your love.” The fans still hope that the differences between the two will end soon.

Earlier, there were speculations that Sajal was allowed only to do TV dramas after her marriage to Ahad, but she wanted to do movies as well and this resulted in the divorce between the two celebrities.