LB polls, two-day local holiday announced in Abbottabad schools & colleges

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Tuesday issued notification of two days local holiday in schools and colleges of the district in view of local body elections 2022.

According to the notification, a public holiday has been declared on March 31 in Abbottabad district while all government and private schools and colleges in the district will remain closed for two days on March 30 and 31, 2022.

The district administration in collaboration with the police and the district election commissioner have completed all the arrangements in Abbottabad where the second phase of local body elections will be held on March 31, 2022.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at all the polling stations and Tehsil Havelian has been declared the most sensitive.

The Abbottabad District Administration has also prepared a high alert security plan for the local body elections in Havelian Tehsil as Tehsil Havelian has been declared as the most sensitive in the entire district due to the competition of two candidates for the post of Mayor.

The district administration is minutely monitoring the situation in Havelian with the help of intelligence agencies, focusing on holding peaceful elections.

Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad and officials of intelligence agencies visited the polling stations of Havelian Tehsil several times to ensure security.

The administration is making every effort to ensure a peaceful environment where voters can exercise their voting right in a free and fair manner and that the election process is conducted in a transparent way.