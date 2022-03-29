PM Khan to chair PTI’s political committee meeting today

Before voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA), which is expected to take place next Monday, PM Imran Khan will again chair the PTI’s political committee meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday)

PM Imran will take members of his party into confidence on the nomination of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the seat of Punjab’s chief minister. As both the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties are making extreme efforts to gain numbers.

Moreover, PM will brief the meeting about the progress made on contacts with the PTI government’s coalition partners as well as with the party’s defectors.

As the date for voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government is drawing near, political committee meetings of the ruling party are being held more frequently now.