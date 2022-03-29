Priyanka Chopra all radiates in her newest morning click 

Los Angeles: What a treat to start a week. Priyanka Chopra made it to her Instagram with a fresh morning selfie as she stepped out of her home in Los Angeles with the caption “Just a pause. Happy Monday.” This made her fans drooled all over.

While being dressed in a light pink sweater, the Bollywood diva appeared in a thick wavy hairdo, complimented with minimum makeup.

Meanwhile, in the comment box, the actor’s husband, Nick Jonas too slouched over his wife by commenting, “Gorgeous.”

However, the actress was recently seen at the pre-Oscar event on March 24.