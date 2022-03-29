Miley Cyrus and family nearly died in private jet

American pop star Miley Cyrus and sister Brandi almost died as their private jet got ‘struck by lightning’ en route to the Paraguay concert last week.

Singer Miley Cyrus and her close pals were flying to Asuncion capital of Paraguay from Columbia in a private jet when the group got a death scare, due to the plane being struck by lightning, and had to make an emergency landing ‘200 miles’ away from their destination.

Notifying her fans about her performance at Asuncion, the ‘Wrecking ball’ hitmaker shared a video on Twitter showing flashing lightning outside the plane, as well as a close-up click showing the injured wing of the plаne, where the lightning struck.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” read the text along.

“My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” she informed further.

Her sister, actor Brandi Cyrus, who was flying along with Miley, revealed that they ‘nearly died’ while making an emergency landing due to the storm.

“I’m going to try not to be dramatic, but we almost died,” exclaimed Brandi after touching down safely. “We just lаnded in I don’t know where, 200 miles аwаy from where we were supposed to lаnd, аnd becаuse the plаne wаs struck by lightning, so bottoms up!”

It is pertinent to mention that her performance at the festival was canceled by organizers due to the ‘terrible incident’ with the celeb, and weather alerts after the storm unleashed heavy downpours resulting in power outages and submerged cars around the metropolitan area.