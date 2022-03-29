PML-N reveals to nominate Aleem Khan for Punjab CM slot

LAHORE: PML-N member of the National Assembly (MNA), Javed Latif has disclosed that his political party could nominate a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Aleem Khan as the Punjab chief minister (CM).

Latif said that political parties will have to make some decisions in compulsion for being the coalition partners.

“However, we are having the majority in the Punjab Assembly. Aleem Khan can be our candidate for the chief ministership. PML-Q will be backing the opposition. The final decision will be taken by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and I hope that he will support the opposition.”

Responding to Latif’s claims, PTI minister Farrukh Habib said that the opposition is shocked after receiving a big surprise that diverted their attention from Pervaiz Elahi to Aleem Khan now.

The minister claimed that the coalition parties will remain on the side of the PTI government. Regarding Aleem Khan’s expected candidacy, Habib said that ministries to the PTI allies will also benefit the government.