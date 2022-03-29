MoHRáto openáa Model Girls Child Welfare Centre

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Human Rights (MoHR)á Dr. Sharieen M Mazari has said that MoHR would soon open a Model Girls Child Welfare Centre in the federal capital.

Talking to APP, she said that the center will work under the supervision of MoHR for the physical, mental, and social development of children.

The minister said that the purpose of the separate building for girl children was to protect the orphan children. The girls’ child protection center will provide education and opportunities for mental and physical growth as well as avenues of socialization for children.

The child protection center would rescue children from roads, streets, and other vulnerable places, she added.

She also said: The MoHR has already been working on child protection. The Zainab Alert Law 2020 was enacted to addáchildádomesticálabor as hazardous employment under theáChildren Employment Act 1991.