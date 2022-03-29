PM exaggerated the letter from EU, says PTI dissident

KARACHI: While referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim of receiving a “written threat,” PTI’s dissident MNA Basit Bukhari said the letter from the European Union was a regular event that the premier exaggerated beyond the scale.

Bukhari stated this in an interview.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had resorted to utilizing religion in politics after realizing he had lost the game. The dissatisfied MP vowed to make the no-confidence motion a success, saying that the prime minister would be sent packing to Bani Gala the following Monday.

Meanwhile, another dissident MNA, Ramesh Kumar, slammed PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, saying he shouldn’t have made such bold assertions if he had to go with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the end.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s embrace of Pervaiz Elahi was beyond his comprehension.

Kumar brought up the PML-Q leader’s interview from earlier this month, in which he strongly criticized the premier.

The minority legislator went on to remark that the PM had always said he would never dismiss Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister, but now he has.

He advised Imran Khan to quit gracefully. He was convinced that the dissidents would stick to their promise and that anyone who broke it would ruin their politics.

He was perplexed as to why state agencies were unable to uncover the plot mentioned by the Prime Minister, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was able to do it.

Furthermore, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed predicted that Imran Khan would play until the final ball and that the dissidents will eventually return to his side. He stated that Tariq Bashir Cheema has issues with his constituency. He’s obstinate, but the Chaudhry brothers would take him on.

The minister stated that he had advised the prime minister to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. He proposed early elections because he believed the prime minister’s popularity was strong.

He then went on to describe his work with the Chaudhry brothers, saying:

“We faced murder trials and spent years in filthy police stations, but we never complained since it is the worker who makes sacrifices (for the leader).”