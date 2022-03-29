Contempt plea filed against Shiekh Rasheed, Imran Ismail for making mockery of the court orders

A contempt plea was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday against Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for making a mockery of the court orders’ in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

According to the petition, MNA Jam Abdul Karim was granted protective bail in the Nazim Jokhio murder case by the Sindh High Court until March 25.

“Jam Abdul Karim wants to appear in the trial court to surrender,” the petitioner stated.

“However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid made a mockery of the court decisions by pledging arrest of the MNA despite protective bail,” he said.

“The Sindh governor also submitted a letter to the federal government requesting that the name of the MNA be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL),” he continued, threatening contempt actions against both of them.

It should be mentioned that Nazim Jokhio was discovered slain at the Malir farmhouse of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais in November of last year. The MPA, along with his MNA brother Jam Abdul Karim and others, had been arrested for reportedly torturing Nazim to death while attempting to prevent his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustard.