PDM leaders, Maryam nothing but ‘stooges of foreign powers’: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday called out the leaders of the multiparty alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement including Maryam Safdar for dancing to the tune of the foreign powers.

The PDM leaders and Maryam were nothing but the “stooges of foreign powers, ” he said in a tweet while predicting the end of the politics of the opposition which had tabled no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

He also took a dig at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for addressing to the students of seminaries.

Meanwhile, the minister’s office also issued a statement in reaction to Maryam’s address to the PDM’s public meeting here and quoted him as saying, “the students of seminaries were brought [Islamabad] without the permission of their parents.”

Maryam seemed quite frustrated during the address, he said, while ridiculing the PML-N for its “short march” towards Islamabad.

The PML-N had to cancel its planned public meetings due to low participation of people in the so-called long march, Farrukh asserted.

“Time will tell who has the majority [in the Parliament ] and who stands by whom,” he said, expressing confidence that the prime minister had the ability to foil every conspiracy of the opposition.

Referring to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he said PM Imran had told the nation the other day about the fugitive who, in connivance with the country’s enemies, was hatching a conspiracy against the democratically elected government.

“Three thieves”, who joined forces against PM Imran Khan, would soon face the consequence for their corruption, he said while turning his guns towards the trio of opposition parties’ leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said.

They always preferred their personal interests over the national ones, he added.